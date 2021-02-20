Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Avnet has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years.

AVT traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. 697,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,025. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

