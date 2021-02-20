Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 57,310 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208,154.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 118,358 shares of company stock worth $4,600,744 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

