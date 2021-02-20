Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSM opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 60.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

