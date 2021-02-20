Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $698,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Chart Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $158.99.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

