Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $950,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Oracle were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $61.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

