Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $868,000 Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 557,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $41.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Mizuho decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

