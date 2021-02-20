Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $452,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 24,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $177.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.36 and a 200-day moving average of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.42.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

