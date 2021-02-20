Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,878 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 186,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

NYSE:ET opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

