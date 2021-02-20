Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $254.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.