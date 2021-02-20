Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AVLR opened at $175.66 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $185.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.