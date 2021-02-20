Autris (OTCMKTS:AUTR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Autris (OTCMKTS:AUTR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Autris shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 15,600 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Autris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUTR)

Autris, through its subsidiary, NitroHeat, LLC, assembles and supplies nitrogen generators, air filtration systems, compressed air heaters, and heated hoses. Its products include NitroMax30, a nitrogen generator producing 30cfm of pure nitrogen; HeatPro200, a compressed air heater for heating compressed air or nitrogen up to a maximum of 200f; MaxDry200, a tri stage filter, membrane dryer, and heater that is used to supply clean dry air for painting and other compressed air applications, including powder coating; and heated hoses, a sub component of the HeatPro200 and MaxDry200.

