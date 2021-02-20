Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €82.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.76 ($79.71).

NDA opened at €71.46 ($84.07) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €66.58 and its 200-day moving average is €62.23. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 1-year high of €72.02 ($84.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

