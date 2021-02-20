Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Trading Down 7.6%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) shares fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.11. 35,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,361,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

