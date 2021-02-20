AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.22

AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 595029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.08 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About AurCrest Gold Inc. (AGO.V) (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explore for, and develops gold properties in Ontario, Canada. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp. It also holds interests in the Ranger Lake, Bridget Lake, McFaulds Lake, and Fredart Lake properties located in Northern Ontario.

