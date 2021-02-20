AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) fell 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.09 and last traded at $37.09. 11,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 153,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

