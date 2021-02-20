Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $658.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $29.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $48,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,916 shares of company stock valued at $925,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atreca by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

