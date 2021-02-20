Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

AUB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after buying an additional 389,059 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 292,056 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 350,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.