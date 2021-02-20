ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $100.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $4,643,909.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $86,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,744. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 107.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 9.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASGN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

