Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 313.38 ($4.09).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of LON ASCL traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 371.80 ($4.86). 302,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 361.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 330.37. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

