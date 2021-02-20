Arrow Financial Corp Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

