Arrow Financial Corp Has $47,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $217.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.82. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $341.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

