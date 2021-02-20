Arrow Financial Corp Has $379,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Booking by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,973.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,293.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,322.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,129.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,939.92.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

