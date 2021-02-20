Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

MGRC opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $141,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $734,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $556,029. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

