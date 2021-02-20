Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

