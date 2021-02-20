Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC opened at $21.97 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

