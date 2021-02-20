Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE CXP opened at $13.79 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

