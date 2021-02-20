Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth about $155,000.

WDR opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

