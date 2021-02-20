Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $295.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock opened at $310.95 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.63. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,530 shares of company stock worth $78,578,121 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.