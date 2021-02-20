Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by Cowen from $272.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.90.

ANET opened at $310.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.63. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,530 shares of company stock worth $78,578,121. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

