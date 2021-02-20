Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%.
Shares of ANET traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.95. 1,415,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,316. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.63. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.