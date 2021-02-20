Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%.

Shares of ANET traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.95. 1,415,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,316. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.63. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.