ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) (CVE:ART) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) (CVE:ART) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 210,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 296,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$25.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

About ARHT Media Inc. (ART.V) (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

