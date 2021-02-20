Argentum Silver (CVE:ASL) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Argentum Silver Corp. (CVE:ASL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.22, but opened at C$0.20. Argentum Silver shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 19,230 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$9.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.27.

Argentum Silver Company Profile (CVE:ASL)

Argentum Silver Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 80% interest in the Vanadium Ridge property, a vanadium-rich magnetite mineralization that consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of 2,151 hectares located in Barriere, British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Cochavara silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 6 concessions covering an area of 3,479 hectares situated in northern Peru.

