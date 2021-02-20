Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) (CVE:LIT) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) (CVE:LIT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.18, but opened at C$0.16. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 14,460 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.14 million and a P/E ratio of -15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) (CVE:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.