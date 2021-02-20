Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

