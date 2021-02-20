Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 356 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

