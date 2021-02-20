Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,158,085 shares of company stock worth $90,486,412 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

CG stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.