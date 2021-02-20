Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $128.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $129.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

