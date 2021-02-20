ArdCoin (ARDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $263,652.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 76.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 145.5% against the dollar. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.06 million and approximately $263,652.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.72 or 0.00824138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00041542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00059419 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.49 or 0.05074739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043416 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

ArdCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

