Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) PT Raised to $23.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price target raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of ARD opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $374.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.