Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACA. Gabelli lowered shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. G.Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Arcosa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

