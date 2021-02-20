Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Price Hits $1.94 on Top Exchanges

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $13.45 million and $1.94 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00053785 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 215.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000109 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,934,154 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

