Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $56.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

