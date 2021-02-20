Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.40. 920,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,004,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several brokerages have commented on AQST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.77.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 42.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

