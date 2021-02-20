Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.47.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,728. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.