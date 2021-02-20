Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.47.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,728. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

