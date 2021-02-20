AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $132.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.82. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.