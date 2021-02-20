Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.92.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $119.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.