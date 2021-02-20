Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.92.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $119.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.