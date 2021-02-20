Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.

APPN traded down $12.79 on Friday, hitting $203.86. 2,098,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,781. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.65 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.86.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $2,696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

