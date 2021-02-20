apM Coin (APM) Price Hits $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 71.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and $1.67 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.20 or 0.00831591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00040244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00058808 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.83 or 0.05063947 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00018725 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

