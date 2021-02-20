Aperio Group LLC Has $15.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.42.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total transaction of $1,984,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,113.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,236.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,009.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $942.07.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

